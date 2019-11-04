Where to Go in 2020 According to A&K
Tour Operator Abercrombie & Kent November 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: These are sure to be some of the hottest and most sought-after destinations in the coming year. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
With more than 55 offices around the world, Abercrombie & Kent (A&K) has their fingers firmly on the pulse of luxury travel, allowing them to confidently predict next year’s hottest destinations. Discover the countries making a thrilling comeback, where to go for a true one-off experience, and the up-and-comers promising seasoned travelers something different.
The Comeback King: Egypt
After the tumult of recent years, Egypt is making a deserved return to form. In 2018, more than 11 million tourists visited Egypt, and the World Tourism Organization has since named the country the world’s fastest-growing travel destination.
Why go in 2020: To visit the new Grand Egyptian Museum on the Giza Plateau, scheduled to finally open after several delays. Set to be the world’s largest archaeological museum, this exhibition space will showcase a vast array of ancient Egyptian finds – 30,000 of which have never been exhibited to the public.
To see the gilded sarcophagus that was stolen by an international smuggling ring in 2011. The 2,100-year-old artifact was recovered and returned to Egypt in September, and plans for its public display are now underway.
To follow in Poirot’s footsteps; the imitable detective will return in a new adaptation of Death on The Nile next October, sleuthing aboard a Nile riverboat.
How to Go: Sail on a four-night Nile River cruise aboard award-winning ‘Sanctuary Sun Boat IV’. Gain private entry into the tomb of Seti I, one of the best-preserved tombs in the Valley of the Kings. Explore one of Egypt’s legendary pyramids from the inside out. Stay at the stunning Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza. Egypt & the Nile (10 days from $7,595) or take the whole family on Family Egypt & the Nile (10 days from $7,995; children 17 and under save $500).
The Up-and-Comers
South Korea
Say hello to one of Asia’s most surprising travel destinations. A relative newcomer to the luxury travel scene, South Korea is a surprise package known as much for its street food and storied past as it is for its heavily militarized border.
Why go in 2020: Korean culture has an ever-expanding global reach with K-Pop songs hitting top charts in the West and bibimbap becoming mainstream thanks to the thriving food scene that’s been featured prominently on the Netflix show ‘Street Food.’
Despite our historic ties, South Korea still feels like an ‘undiscovered’ destination for most Americans.
How to Go: Combine it with neighboring Japan to explore two vastly different and evolving national legacies — each steeped in rich heritage and tradition—each poised on the cutting edge of tomorrow’s cultural and technological horizons. A&K’s NEW South Korea & Japan: Cultural Legacies of the East (11 days from $14,795) or Wonders of Japan Cruise (14 days from $16,495).
Chile
Chile has the largest north to south reach of any country in the world with 2,700 miles of coastline, bestowing upon it a host of unique geographical features. The world’s driest point is found in the Atacama Desert in Chile’s northern reaches while moving south the landscape comes alive passing through a combination of mountains, lakes and icecaps before plunging dramatically into the ocean at Cape Horn.
Why Go in 2020: Chile’s capital city Santiago presents a mixture of modern infrastructure and old world charm, including the new Mandarin Oriental set to open in early 2020.
Since space travel still won’t be available in 2020, visit Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon), named for its lunar-like geological formations. Or take in the views from above as hot air ballooning is now available in the Atacama Desert.
Between recent news of Delta Air Lines buying a stake in the Santiago-based carrier LATAM Airlines, and the expansion of Santiago International Airport, Chile is sure to see increased flight connectivity in the coming year.
How to Go: Explore the Atacama Desert and the Valley of the Moon, as well as the famed Lake District and local art, food and wine in Santiago on the NEW Marvels of Chile (9 days from $8,495). Marvel at the mountains of Torres del Paine, cruise the fjords to Two Glaciers, horseback ride or trek in search of condors on Patagonia: The Last Wilderness (11 days from $9,595). Combine Patagonia with iconic Iguazu Falls, Argentina’s winelands and capital city on the NEW Wings Over Argentina, Chile & Brazil (12 days from $34,995).
Namibia
One of the world’s least populated countries, Namibia offers travelers the luxury of solitude in an absolutely pristine environment. The otherworldly beauty of Sossusvlei, surrounded by spectacular red-sand dunes of the Namib Desert, offers a unique counterpoint to the lush forests experienced elsewhere throughout southern Africa.
Why Go in 2020: For those in search of a night sky free of light pollution, NamibRand Nature Reserve lies in one of the naturally darkest places on earth, and offers the continent’s only Dark Sky Reserve.
Improved infrastructure has attracted the attention of luxury travelers in search of remote, less-visited destinations.
How to Go: The intriguing isolation of Namibia also makes it a challenge to get to, requiring significant time spent in-transit. Wings Over Southern Africa bypasses inconvenient flight routings with privately chartered air, allowing travelers to combine it with South Africa and Botswana for a broader portrait of southern Africa. For those looking for a deeper dive, Tailor Made Namibia: Deserts & Savannas Safari (9 days from $9,995) explores the native culture, wildlife and landscapes.
The Milestone: Poland
Why Go in 2020: 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of end of World War II and many commemorations will take place across Eastern Europe.
New direct flights make it even easier to get to Poland. American Airlines will fly from Chicago to Krakow from May through October 2020.
With nearly a dozen hotels set to open in Warsaw in 2020, none are as highly anticipated as Nobu Hotel Warsaw. The site of the Warsaw Uprising, a turning point at the end of WWII, the capital is evolving as a vibrant travel destination.
How to Go: Witness and honor WW II history on Poland to Prague with visits to the Warsaw Ghetto and Auschwitz-Birkenau with a specialist guide; or on Tailor Made Poland: Warsaw & Krakow travel to Kazimierz, the former Jewish Ghetto, and see the factory of Oskar Schindler, now transformed into a museum showcasing the impact of World War II on Krakow. Stop in Gdansk, Poland on the NEW Cruising the Baltic Sea: Copenhagen to St. Petersburg, where guests may choose to visit the Museum of the Second World War and Stutthof concentration camp.
The Wild Card: The Arctic Circle
While curiosity about Greenland has exploded recently and interest in Iceland has been booming for the past few years, both have been beacons to intrepid explorers for centuries.
Why go in 2020: As the world’s largest island, Greenland is incredibly remote and difficult to navigate by land, making an expedition cruise the best way to explore its rugged coastline. But with interest increasing, so does the need to book in advance.
Modern-day adventurers can cross the Arctic Circle alongside famed mountaineer Alex Pancoe, who just completed the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurers’ challenge consisting of climbing the Seven Summits – the highest mountains on each continent—as well as cross-country skiing the final degree to the North and South Poles. He will be leading active excursions on A&K’s new-for-2020 Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise.
How to Go: In a destination this fragile, in the most sustainable way possible. On the NEW Ultimate Iceland & Greenland Cruise (15 days from $15,995 per person) Abercrombie & Kent exclusively charters ‘Le Boreal,’ which is one of the most environmentally-friendly ships to sail in polar waters, with cutting-edge technology that includes dynamic positioning and the most up-to-date wastewater treatment and recycling. The ship is “Cleanship” certified by the Bureau Veritas as operating with minimal impact on the environment.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release.
For more information on Abercrombie & Kent, Egypt, Chile, South Korea
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS