Win a Free Trip to Ireland With This Sweepstakes

Tour Operator Insight Vacations Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2021
Insight Vacations has partnered with Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland to grant one lucky winner a free trip for two to Ireland with The Road to Ireland sweepstakes.
The prize vacation, valued at $6,000, is for the tour operator’s 12-day Country Roads of Ireland itinerary, for travel in 2022.
Local experts will guide the pair around the island, visiting Trinity College in Dublin with private access to The Book of Kells, learn some hurling skills in Kilkenny, visit the Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle, Giant’s Causeway and other iconic and lesser-known Irish landmarks. The pair can also enjoy a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER experience and a Unique Insight Experience, specific only to Insight Vacations.
To enter, individuals can visit The Road to Ireland’s contest page and must answer a daily clue from October 18-22. The answers to the daily clues can be found by perusing the Insight Vacations’ Ireland tour pages. The final day of the contest, contestants can answer five questions correctly and will then be entered into a raffle. The winner will be notified the first week of November.
“American travelers are returning to Ireland, where they will be greeted with the genuine warmth and generosity that the Irish are so well known for,” said Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations. “Ireland continues to be one of the most popular destinations for our Insight guests and we are delighted to be partnering with Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland on this promotion.”
