Win a Lifetime Adventure with Exodus Travels
Tour Operator Exodus Travels November 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: It doesn't get much better than winning a lifetime of free travel. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Following the smash success of its #My7WorldWonders contest in 2018, Exodus Travels, the leading adventure tour operator with 600+ tours in 100+ countries, is once again awarding world explorers with a chance to win a different trip every year for life with its #LifeofAdventure contest, running from November 5, 2019 to February 17, 2020.
Camp under the starry skies of the Wahiba Sands in Oman, ascend the legendary Mount Kilimanjaro by way of its less-trekked Lemosho route, and explore Vietnam’s Mekong Delta by boat—by entering #LifeofAdventure, travelers don’t have to choose just one ultimate getaway. Instead, Exodus is making it possible to live out one experience on their bucket list every year for the next 25 years.
To enter, entrants visit https://lifeofadventureusa.exodustravels.com/, select a preferred style of travel, then choose their top three dream trips across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.
Each trip is accompanied by insider-tips from Exodus’ team of travel experts, so entrants can make an informed decision before embarking on a Life of Adventure. Entrants can also share in the excitement by inviting their friends and family to enter via social media!
The #LifeofAdventure contest runs in the United States and Canada from November 5, 2019, until February 17, 2020. The contest will also run separately in the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand, and there will be one winner from each of the four regions.
Winners will be randomly selected on February 17, 2020.
SOURCE: Exodus Travels press release
For more information on Exodus Travels, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Vietnam, Oman
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS