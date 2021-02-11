Win Two Free Flights To Israel With This Valentine’s Day Contest
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz February 11, 2021
Birthright Israel has provided over 750,000 Jewish young adults around the globe with free ten-day educational journeys to Israel for years. This Valentine’s Day, Birthright Israel is giving away two round-trip flights to Israel with the Valentine’s Day Love Stories Contest 2021.
The contest is open for those who have participated in a Birthright Israel experience in the past. Share your “love story,” of friends, family or other relationships formed during or as a result of a Birthright Israel trip on Birthright Israel’s Facebook or Instagram page.
The person’s story that receives the most likes will be messaged privately through either social media platform to be notified that they won. The second-, third- and fourth-place winners will each receive $200. The contest ends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at midnight.
Noa Bauer, VP Global Marketing at Taglit-Birthright Israel said, "While it's true that Birthright Israel is a 10-day trip, its impact lasts so much longer. During a time when our programming is on hold due to Covid-19, it's incredible to revisit the love stories that Birthright has helped shape. We can't wait to pick our winners and welcome them back to the country as soon as possible!"
Please see the entry requirements for more information.
