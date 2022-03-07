Women Lead the Way in New Frontiers
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff March 07, 2022
Recently opening its borders to international travelers, AlUla, Saudi Arabia, is home to ancient heritage, adventure, arts and culture, as well as luxury accommodations.
Travelers can meet the women of AlUla, Saudi Arabia who share this undiscovered destination through local tour operator, Experience AlUla.
The relatively unknown destination is an oasis in the vast desert of the North West Arabian Peninsula just a 90-minute flight from the capital city, Riyadh. Visitors to AlUla can explore the ancient lands and embark on a new journey through the vast desert and cool oasis to discover mysteries and uncover truths of ancient societies and cultures.
During Women's History Month, AlUla is highlighting its stand-out female experts who share their experiences in this undiscovered region. These women have amplified their voices, not only in their areas of specialty but as greater representatives of Saudi Arabia. They include tour guides, museum founders and culinary and archeology experts.
Tour guide Mashail Makki is the first licensed female tour guide in AlUla and only the fifth in the country of Saudi Arabia. Her family has a long history in the region, and Makki's uncle was the first guide in AlUla along with having a private museum in his home celebrating the area.
Makki's travel beyond AlUla made her want to return to her homeland and share it with the world. Now, she is a guide and a rawi storyteller, communicating her love of everything about AlUla’s history and her passion for the area with her guests.
Basma Al Sulaiman founded the Basma Al Sulaiman Museum of Contemporary Art. Basma discovered her love for contemporary art while on her travels during which she collected art from around the world. When she discovered her passion, she furthered her knowledge in the field of art, and in 2000, completed a diploma in Modern and Contemporary Art from Christie’s Education, London.
Her first piece of contemporary art was a piece by David Hockney in New York. Now, her collection includes art from Chinese artists Yue Minjun, Zhang Xiaogang, Zeng Fanzhi and Zhang Huan as well as pieces from the West, Europe and the Middle East.
BASMOCA, opened in 2011, is a virtual museum that showcases Al Sulaiman's private collection. The online platform allows visitors from anywhere in the world to create avatars and interact with one another as they “walk through” the museum.
Al Sulaiman is considered now to be the patron of the arts in the country and became the first woman to receive an award from the Saudi government for her contribution to the country’s art and cultural spheres. She is currently creating an art exhibit for Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, slated to open this year.
In AlUla, travelers can also meet Mayada Badr, known as the "Queen of Macarons." Badr is a talented and passionate Saudi chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and trained under a number of renowned international chefs.
She seized the opportunity to highlight Saudi gastronomy and the Kingdom’s culinary excellence.
“It all started with a macaron at the leading macaron pastry shop in Paris (LaDurée)," said Badr. “I went to France to study design management and fine arts, and I fell in love with the food in Paris and with all the restaurants. Then I moved back to Dubai, and I worked as a media buyer and planner for Starcom Mediavest Publicis, but it was at this moment when you realize that even though you are doing well in your job and that you are being promoted, it wasn’t the place you wanted to be at.”
At lunch, she would go to her house and cook.
“I wanted to open a restaurant, and I decided that if I am going to do so, I want to know everything about it," she said.
She is the founder of Pink Camel, a high-end French patisserie in AlUla, best known for its unique fusions of macaron flavors.
“I love learning and everyone must discover their passion, so they love what they’re doing every day,” she added.
Travelers can also learn from archeology expert Munirah AlMushawh to learn about AlUla. AlMushawh is an expert in her field, leading the archaeology survey at the Kingdoms Institute in AlUla, and is also Co-director of the Khaybar Longue Durée Archaeological Project in Medina province.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Saudi Arabia
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS