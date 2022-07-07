Last updated: 11:14 AM ET, Thu July 07 2022

Xanterra Unveils 'Christmas in July' Sale

July 07, 2022

The Xanterra Travel Collection, whose portfolio includes national parks, cruises, trains, resorts and walking and cycling tours, launched a “Christmas in July Sale,” which is in effect from June 19-27, 2022.

“For the first time, the ‘Christmas in July’ sale is kicking off with a giveaway as well,” Xanterra said.

“On-line explorers can enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card that’s redeemable across all Xanterra properties and brands for shopping, dining, and as final payment on lodging, activities, and more.”


National Parks

The Oasis at Death Valley is offering 30 percent discounts at the Inn at Death Valley and family-friendly Ranch at Death Valley for stays between Sept. 15, 2022, and Jan. 19, 2023.

Several properties near the rim of the Grand Canyon are featuring 30 percent discounts on select dates. They include in-park lodging at Maswik Lodge (Oct. 23-March 9, 2023), Kachina Lodge (Nov. 13, 2022-March 9, 2023), Bright Angel Lodge (Nov. 27, 2022-March 2, 2023, Twenty percent savings are also available on at El Tovar during select dates between Nov. 27, 2022-March 2, 2023.

The Grand Canyon Railway is offering 30 percent savings off train tickets; and the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams, Ariz., where the Grand Canyon Railway embarks on its journeys, unveiled discounts of up to 30 percent on select dates between Oct. 30, 2022-March 9, 2023.

Family hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.
Family hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/MargaretW)

The Grand Hotel just outside of Grand Canyon National Park, is offering 30 percent savings on select dates between Oct. 30, 2022-March 9, 2023.

Zion National Park is featuring 30 percent discounts at Zion National Park Lodge on select dates between Nov. 27, 2022-March 10, 2023.

Cedar Creek Lodge, the gateway to Glacier National Park, is offering 30 percent savings on stays during select dates from Oct. 10, 2022-March 31, 2023.


Cruises

Windstar Cruises is featuring complimentary upgrades to all-inclusive voyages on select 2022 and 2023 itineraries, which include unlimited Wi-Fi, alcoholic beverages and gratuities. Select sailings also include an all-inclusive upgrade in addition to an air credit of $1,000 per guest for bookings made by July 27, 2022.

Wild Surf in Capri
Windstar Cruises' flagship Wind Surf in Capri. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)


Resorts

The Broadmoor is offering 20 percent discounts on stays at Cloud Camp and The Ranch at Emerald Valley from Sept. 1-Oct. 29, 2022.

Sea Island unveiled 30 percent off standard rates at The Cloister, The Lodge and The Inn at Sea Island on select stays Dec. 1- 22, 2022. Travelers who book a stay Dec. 1-22, 2022, at a Sea Island Cottage will receive 10 percent off standard rates at The Cloister, The Lodge and The Inn at the Sea.


Guided Travel/Tours


VBT Bicycling Vacations is offering 5 percent savings on any 2023 cycling itinerary booked before Oct. 20, 2022, and paid in full by Nov. 3, 2022.

Country Walkers is offering 5 percent discounts on any walking itinerary booked by Nov. 17, 2022.

Holiday Vacations is featuring $200 discounts off select 2022 itineraries, including “New York City at Christmastime,” “Smoky Mountain Christmas” and “Nashville Holiday Extravaganza” for bookings made between July 19-27, 2022.

