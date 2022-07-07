Xanterra Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Sale
Tour Operator Claudette Covey July 07, 2022
The Xanterra Travel Collection, whose portfolio includes national parks, cruises, trains, resorts and walking and cycling tours, launched a “Christmas in July Sale,” which is in effect from June 19-27, 2022.
“For the first time, the ‘Christmas in July’ sale is kicking off with a giveaway as well,” Xanterra said.
“On-line explorers can enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card that’s redeemable across all Xanterra properties and brands for shopping, dining, and as final payment on lodging, activities, and more.”
National Parks
The Oasis at Death Valley is offering 30 percent discounts at the Inn at Death Valley and family-friendly Ranch at Death Valley for stays between Sept. 15, 2022, and Jan. 19, 2023.
Several properties near the rim of the Grand Canyon are featuring 30 percent discounts on select dates. They include in-park lodging at Maswik Lodge (Oct. 23-March 9, 2023), Kachina Lodge (Nov. 13, 2022-March 9, 2023), Bright Angel Lodge (Nov. 27, 2022-March 2, 2023, Twenty percent savings are also available on at El Tovar during select dates between Nov. 27, 2022-March 2, 2023.
The Grand Canyon Railway is offering 30 percent savings off train tickets; and the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams, Ariz., where the Grand Canyon Railway embarks on its journeys, unveiled discounts of up to 30 percent on select dates between Oct. 30, 2022-March 9, 2023.
The Grand Hotel just outside of Grand Canyon National Park, is offering 30 percent savings on select dates between Oct. 30, 2022-March 9, 2023.
Zion National Park is featuring 30 percent discounts at Zion National Park Lodge on select dates between Nov. 27, 2022-March 10, 2023.
Cedar Creek Lodge, the gateway to Glacier National Park, is offering 30 percent savings on stays during select dates from Oct. 10, 2022-March 31, 2023.
Cruises
Windstar Cruises is featuring complimentary upgrades to all-inclusive voyages on select 2022 and 2023 itineraries, which include unlimited Wi-Fi, alcoholic beverages and gratuities. Select sailings also include an all-inclusive upgrade in addition to an air credit of $1,000 per guest for bookings made by July 27, 2022.
Resorts
The Broadmoor is offering 20 percent discounts on stays at Cloud Camp and The Ranch at Emerald Valley from Sept. 1-Oct. 29, 2022.
Sea Island unveiled 30 percent off standard rates at The Cloister, The Lodge and The Inn at Sea Island on select stays Dec. 1- 22, 2022. Travelers who book a stay Dec. 1-22, 2022, at a Sea Island Cottage will receive 10 percent off standard rates at The Cloister, The Lodge and The Inn at the Sea.
Guided Travel/Tours
VBT Bicycling Vacations is offering 5 percent savings on any 2023 cycling itinerary booked before Oct. 20, 2022, and paid in full by Nov. 3, 2022.
Country Walkers is offering 5 percent discounts on any walking itinerary booked by Nov. 17, 2022.
Holiday Vacations is featuring $200 discounts off select 2022 itineraries, including “New York City at Christmastime,” “Smoky Mountain Christmas” and “Nashville Holiday Extravaganza” for bookings made between July 19-27, 2022.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Tour Operator News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS