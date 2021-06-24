21c Museum Hotels Offers Travel Advisors New Perks
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz June 24, 2021
21c Museum Hotels, a brand that combines local art galleries with hotels, is now offering a new program to help travel advisors learn more about the hotels.
The PENGUIN PARTNERS program gives advisors up to 30 percent off personal stays at all 21c hotels, including a free upgrade at check-in, a complimentary welcome drink, site inspection upon request, late check-out and a museum scavenger hunt.
The hotels offer guests several different types of suites to fit any guest or family, all created with a modern, clean design. At each hotel, guests will find more than a boutique-style hotel: they’ll find a functioning art gallery that hosts events, curates exhibitions and offers close ties to local artists. They’ll also find chef-run restaurants serving delicious food.
21c Museum Hotels offer nine locations throughout the U.S., including Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois and more. Its newest properties include the 21c Des Moines, expected to open in 2021, with a mixed-use space opening in 2022 with luxury apartments, dine-in movie theater and more, while the 21c St. Louis will open late 2022.
For more information about 21c Museum Hotels, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS