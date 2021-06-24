Last updated: 10:09 AM ET, Thu June 24 2021

21c Museum Hotels Offers Travel Advisors New Perks

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz June 24, 2021

21c Nashville Hotel
Art gallery at the 21c Nashville Hotel, one of the 21c Museum Hotels. (photo via 21c Museum Hotels)

21c Museum Hotels, a brand that combines local art galleries with hotels, is now offering a new program to help travel advisors learn more about the hotels.

The PENGUIN PARTNERS program gives advisors up to 30 percent off personal stays at all 21c hotels, including a free upgrade at check-in, a complimentary welcome drink, site inspection upon request, late check-out and a museum scavenger hunt.

21c Nashville Hotel
Luxury King Suite at the 21c Nashville Hotel. (photo via 21c Museum Hotels)

The hotels offer guests several different types of suites to fit any guest or family, all created with a modern, clean design. At each hotel, guests will find more than a boutique-style hotel: they’ll find a functioning art gallery that hosts events, curates exhibitions and offers close ties to local artists. They’ll also find chef-run restaurants serving delicious food.

21c Museum Hotels offer nine locations throughout the U.S., including Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois and more. Its newest properties include the 21c Des Moines, expected to open in 2021, with a mixed-use space opening in 2022 with luxury apartments, dine-in movie theater and more, while the 21c St. Louis will open late 2022.

For more information about 21c Museum Hotels, please click here.

