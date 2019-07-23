A Look at What’s in Store for ASTA’s 2019 Global Convention
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Codie Liermann July 23, 2019
The Global Convention continues to be one of the American Society of Travel Agents’ (ASTA) largest and most anticipated events of the year, and the 2019 event is no different. This year the convention is taking place at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from August 25 – 27.
As always, travel agents can expect to be inspired by both educational and entertaining events. The agenda is packed full of exciting training sessions, sightseeing tours, awards and educational programs, and the highlights include new speakers, behind the scenes cruise ship tours and more.
Wendy Gillette, a television news reporter and producer for CBS News, is hosting 15-minute exclusive, one-on-one media training sessions. Her experience as a travel journalist and visiting almost 50 countries makes her an incredible resource when it comes to this topic. This type of training session has never been done before, and there are only 17 spots available for the unique opportunity.
Gillette is also hosting both the interview with Chris Nassetta, President & CEO of Hilton, Monday at 9:00 a.m. and the cruise line CEO panel Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. These general sessions are open to all attendees and will be extremely informative.
Other fun and exciting highlights to look forward to this year are the sightseeing tours and cruise ship inspections. The excursion options to choose from include a Flamingo Gardens Eco Tour, Sawgrass Recreation Eco Tour, Culture Heritage Tour and a Water Taxi Tour.
Travel agents attending this convention will be thrilled to know they also have the option to do cruise ship inspections. The ships include the Carnival Magic in Fort Lauderdale, The Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas in Port Everglades or the Norwegian Breakaway in Miami.
Attendees can get a glimpse of a ropes course, a surf simulator, a rock wall and so much more, and they will have fun photos and cruise line updates to share with clients back home.
From learning new information on destinations such as the Hawaiian Islands or Brazil during a Lunch & Learn and interacting with various company representatives at the trade show to hearing from powerful speakers and getting behind the scenes cruise ship tours, this event will have travel agents leaving feeling not only inspired but also ready to take their businesses to the next level.
