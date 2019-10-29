AAA Travel Honors Agents and Suppliers at Annual Conference
Travel Agent Donald Wood October 29, 2019
AAA Travel hosted another successful conference in Seattle earlier this month, this time with a focus on how the company continues to evolve its offerings along with changing consumer expectations.
The conference ran between October 20-22 and was titled “Travel: Transforming the Member Experience.” It featured industry insiders such as bestselling author Erik Qualman, United States Tour Operators Association CEO Terry Dale, Emmy Award-winning travel host Samantha Brown and more.
AAA Travel used the conference to present leading travel industry suppliers with Partner of the Year Awards in 14 categories. In addition, four of AAA’s top-performing agents were honored with Travel Agent Superlative Awards.
“Travelers want their vacations to make a mark on their lives, to be memorable and engaging,” AAA Travel vice president Paula Twidale said in a statement. “They want to embrace and interact with locals and immerse themselves in the culture by doing something authentic to the destination or learning something new.”
“AAA is focused on keeping pace with the experiences that drive member expectations, paving the way for a transformed member experience that leads to continual engagement and creating members for life,” Twidale continued.
Royal Caribbean International earned the top spot in the ocean cruise category of the 2019 Partner of the Year Awards, while Viking Rivers won in the river cruise category, Pleasant Holidays ranked first in the independent tour category and BWH Hotel Group topped the lodging category.
As for the agents who earned the 2019 Superlative Awards from AAA Travel, Henry Dennis from AAA Carolinas finished the year with the highest sales volume, Rhonda Bartnikowski from Auto Club Enterprises boasted the highest revenue, Mary Brown from Auto Club Enterprises earned the highest preferred cruise sales and Julie Hill from AAA Auto Club Group collected the highest preferred tour sales.
