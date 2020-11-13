Last updated: 03:36 PM ET, Fri November 13 2020

AAA Travel Honors Top Travel Suppliers

Travel Agent Janeen Christoff November 13, 2020

AmaMagna in Vilshofen, Germany
PHOTO: AmaWaterways named AAA River Cruise Partner of the Year. (photo courtesy AmaWaterways)

AAA Travel has announced its top travel suppliers for 2020.

The 2020 Partners of the Year are honored for their commitment to providing AAA travel agents and members with exemplary service.

“We are proud to present AAA Travel’s Partner of the Year Awards, representing the best of the best in the travel industry,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “These awards recognize partners who have and continue to demonstrate outstanding commitment to AAA and truly enhance the travel experience for our members.”

Honors are given in several categories, including marketing, member service and travel agency support. Additionally, four of AAA’s top-performing agents were honored with Travel Agent Superlative Awards.

Ocean Cruise Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

River Cruise Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways

Guided Tour Partner of the Year: AAA Member Choice Vacations

Independent Tour Partner of the Year: Pleasant Holidays

Lodging Partner of the Year: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)

Best in Marketing

Cruise: Celebrity Cruises

Tour: Pleasant Holidays

Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)

Best in Member Service

Cruise: AmaWaterways

Tour: AAA Exclusive Vacations

Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)

Best in Travel Agency Support

Cruise: Royal Caribbean International

Tour: Trafalgar

Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)

2020 Travel Agent Superlative Awards

Highest Sales Volume: Joy Haizel–The Auto Club Group

Highest Revenue: Joy Haizel–The Auto Club Group

Highest Preferred Cruise Sales: Kelly Monroe–The Auto Club Group

Highest Preferred Tour Sales: Felicia Troy–AAA Northeast

