AAA Travel Honors Top Travel Suppliers
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff November 13, 2020
AAA Travel has announced its top travel suppliers for 2020.
The 2020 Partners of the Year are honored for their commitment to providing AAA travel agents and members with exemplary service.
“We are proud to present AAA Travel’s Partner of the Year Awards, representing the best of the best in the travel industry,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “These awards recognize partners who have and continue to demonstrate outstanding commitment to AAA and truly enhance the travel experience for our members.”
Honors are given in several categories, including marketing, member service and travel agency support. Additionally, four of AAA’s top-performing agents were honored with Travel Agent Superlative Awards.
Ocean Cruise Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International
River Cruise Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways
Guided Tour Partner of the Year: AAA Member Choice Vacations
Independent Tour Partner of the Year: Pleasant Holidays
Lodging Partner of the Year: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)
Best in Marketing
Cruise: Celebrity Cruises
Tour: Pleasant Holidays
Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)
Best in Member Service
Cruise: AmaWaterways
Tour: AAA Exclusive Vacations
Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)
Best in Travel Agency Support
Cruise: Royal Caribbean International
Tour: Trafalgar
Lodging: BWH Hotel Group (Best Western)
2020 Travel Agent Superlative Awards
Highest Sales Volume: Joy Haizel–The Auto Club Group
Highest Revenue: Joy Haizel–The Auto Club Group
Highest Preferred Cruise Sales: Kelly Monroe–The Auto Club Group
Highest Preferred Tour Sales: Felicia Troy–AAA Northeast
