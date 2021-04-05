Access the Knowledge, Tools To Sell The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel boast something for everyone, including world-class beaches, an array of outdoor adventure opportunities and an abundance of nature and wildlife. This month, the elite destination is teaming up with TravelPulse to equip travel advisors with all of the knowledge and tools they'll need to sell the Gulf Coast gem with confidence.
The informative webinar will take place live on Tuesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. ET.
Qualified advisors can click here to register today for free. In addition to expanding their expertise, participating travel advisors will even have a shot to win a destination swag bag.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by Jennifer Walla, Travel Agent Help Desk Coordinator for the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau to discuss some of the destination's many highlights, including scenic park trails, coveted (seven miles worth of) white-sand beaches and unique diversity of wildlife (there are more than 245 bird species at J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge). Advisors will also learn how to immerse their clients in the region's unique foods and dining customs as well as learn about the beneficial Travel Agent Help Desk.
Click here to register for this month's Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel Webinar. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming webinars and expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
