ACTA: Different Strategy Needed for Independent Agents
Travel Agent August 24, 2021
This week Prime Minister Trudeau announced that hardest hit businesses in the tourism sector with a minimum 40% revenue loss would receive a new rent and wage subsidy at a maximum 75% rate from September 2021 to May 31, 2022 as part of the Liberal platform. ACTA has received confirmation that travel agencies qualify as an eligible business under this proposed plan. You can access full details of the announcement here.
“ACTA is pleased with this announcement, as these subsidies will go a long way in supporting our sector’s survival and start of recovery,” said Wendy Paradis, ACTA president. “However, we recognize that this announcement unfortunately does not address the needs of independent travel agents and we are developing a separate strategic response for these businesses.”
She added: “This is a critical time for travel agent businesses to make financial support and survival an election issue. ACTA’s advocacy efforts will continue in full force through the election period, but member grassroots advocacy is key to our success.”
In working with the Hardest Hit Coalition, ACTA is motivating members to show support for the announced rent and wage subsidies for hardest hit travel and tourism businesses and encourages all political parties to adopt platforms that support travel agent business survival. “We want decision makers to feel like they are making the right decision supporting the travel and tourism industry, to ensure policies becomes law in September by whatever party is elected and that it has as high a budget as possible,” said Paradis.
Critical that industry get active on Twitter
Over the next few weeks, ACTA is encouraging members to acknowledge positive actions for the industry via Twitter and to specifically reference local candidates. Candidates, party leaders, and journalists are looking to Twitter during the election, and it is the best platform to share the industry’s message.
Industry members should feel free to compose their own Tweet or use the following templates that show our appreciation for the support and directs the message to the right decision makers.
Sample current messages:
- My travel agent business is a hardest hit tourism business. I appreciate @JustinTrudeau announcement for sector specific aid and call on all parties to adopt similar policies. This lifeline will help us survive for recovery! @melaniejoly @cafreeland @YOUR LOCAL CANDIDATE #Election2021
- @JustinTrudeau announced aid to hardest hit tourism businesses. This will help my travel agent business survive to see recovery and save jobs. All parties should do something similar! @melaniejoly @cafreeland @YOUR LOCAL CANDIDATE #Election2021
- My travel agent business will only survive with sector specific support. @JustinTrudeau announced subsidies that will help me survive to see recovery. @erinotoole @theJagmeetSingh should follow suit to protect businesses and jobs! @melaniejoly @cafreeland @YOUR LOCAL CANDIDATE #Election2021
ACTA is also reminding everyone to please reach out to your local candidates and request meetings to talk about your business issues, attend a BBQ or other small gatherings, and ask candidates for support for your survival and recovery. The Canadian Travel and Tourism industry is hoping for 1,000 meetings per week between now and September 20th.
