African Travel, Inc. Unveils Group Booking Incentive for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Claudette Covey August 10, 2022
African Travel, Inc. is offering travel advisors with groups of 10-plus traveling together $500 for bookings made and deposited between July 1-Dec. 15, 2022.
Travel advisors will also receive their standard commission.
The incentive will be paid after receipt of 20 percent per person deposits.
Due to increased demand, the operator added additional departure dates to its small-group portfolio of tours, enabling travel advisors to book trips for their clients for this year by Sept. 30, 2022, before rates increase in 2023.
“Current travel trends are indicating that safaris are a top bucket list item since clients are seeking immersive experiences and we see pent-up demand including an increase in last-minute safari bookings,” said African Travel, Inc. President Sherwin Banda.
African Travel, Inc., which is a unit of the Travel Corporation, offers customized safaris to such destinations as South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.
The company features multigenerational trips to South and East Africa, heritage and cultural tours to South Africa, and friends’ getaways to a variety of destinations.
