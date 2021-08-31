Allianz Upgrades AgentMax Travel Insurance Booking Platform
Allianz Partners has launched a new group booking feature on its AgentMax Online platform for travel advisors, which will help them easily book travel insurance for groups.
The company also launched a new retail marketing website to deliver information to both existing travel advisor partners and those interested in offering Allianz insurance products.
AgentMax’s new group booking capabilities let travel advisors obtain travel insurance for groups in a single transaction by uploading a traveler list, adding individual travelers to a group they’ve created or through a combination of these two methods.
Once a group has been created and trip details are added, AgentMax will automatically populate this information for each member of the group. Travel advisors can also process payments with either an agency credit card or individual client credit cards in single or multiple transactions.
Also, AgentMax now notifies advisors of new sales and expiring benefits through real-time notifications. Whenever agents are logged into AgentMax Online, they’ll notice a blue Notifications tab at the top of any page. A red dot with a notification counter will appear inside the tab when a client purchases a travel insurance product using MaxMail or QuoteMax, or when a client’s deadline to purchase a product to receive coverage for pre-existing medical conditions is nearing. To see AgentMax, click here.
“Our recent upgrades to our AgentMax travel insurance booking platform allow travel advisors to quickly protect groups from covered situations that may cause members of the group to cancel or interrupt a trip, as well as provide coverage for medical emergencies, lengthy travel delays, lost baggage and more,” said Richard Aquino, vice president and head of sales at Allianz Partners USA. “We are constantly working hard to make AgentMax the most efficient and innovative travel insurance booking platform in the industry and we look forward to rolling out additional upgrades in the near future.”
Meanwhile, the new retail marketing website updates agents on epidemic product enhancements, the TravelSmart mobile app, AgentMax, the Allianz Partners Specialist training program, multi-media marketing resources and more.
Information for prospective advisor partners includes information on the company’s 24/7 travel assistance team, sales tools and training resources, SmartBenefits proactive payments and more. Resources for current Allianz travel advisor partners can be found at www.AllianzPartnersToolkit.com, while prospective partners can visit www.JoinAllianzPartners.com.
Although Allianz travel insurance products generally do not cover known, foreseeable or expected events, epidemics, government prohibitions, warnings or travel advisories or fear of travel, Allianz recently rolled out its Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, which adds enhancements for new purchasers of some of its travel insurance products that may provide coverage to customers who become ill with COVID-19 or a future epidemic, are individually ordered to quarantine or are denied boarding due to a suspected illness. This new coverage formalizes and adds to temporary accommodations the company put in place in March 2020 to help travelers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
