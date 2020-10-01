Last updated: 05:54 PM ET, Thu October 01 2020

AmaWaterways Takes Away Top Award at Nexion Conference

Travel Agent Nexion Travel Group October 01, 2020

AmaMagna in Vilshofen, Germany
PHOTO: Ama Waterways' AmaMagna ship in Vilshofen, Germany. (photo courtesy AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways took away the top honor – Best Overall Supplier of the Year, for the second consecutive year – at the annual Nexion Travel Group’s CoNexion conference, which was held virtually in 2020 as CoNexion At Home.

AmaWaterways was also named the Best River Cruise Line.

“I am thrilled to recognize AmaWaterways as our Best Overall Supplier,” said Nexion Travel Group President Jackie Friedman. “Their relationship with travel advisors is a true partnership, and our members know they can count on the AmaWaterways product for superior ships, service and activities. AmaWaterways supports and appreciates our travel advisors, and this award shows that our members feel the same way.”

Other categories and winners included:

Best Contemporary Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Best Premium/Upper Premium Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways

Best Package Tour Operator: Delta Vacations

Best Escorted/FIT Tour Operator: Globus family of brands

Best Luxury Tour/FIT Operator: Tauck

Best Specialty Supplier: Disney Destinations

Best Rail Supplier: Rocky Mountaineer

Best Domestic Airline: Delta Air Lines

Best International Airline: Delta Air Lines

Best Agent Pandemic Support – Airline: American Airlines

Most Improved Advisor Support – Airline: United Airlines

Best Ground Transportation: Enterprise Holdings

Best Travel Insurance Provider: Allianz Global Assistance

Best Hotelier: Marriott International

Best Technology/Booking Tool: VAX VacationAccess

Best Overall Canadian Supplier: Air Canada Vacations

Best Supplier Partner Travel Agent Education Program: Princess Cruises

Best Supplier Sales Representative, BDMs and Customer Service: Brandy Azamar, Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Marketing Partner: Norwegian Cruise Line

Rookie of the Year: Atlas Ocean Voyages

“Our supplier partners work very hard for our members and understand that their success is intertwined,” Friedman said. “Nexion Travel Group is fortunate to have these relationships with supplier partners who always go the extra mile for our members. We thank them for their partnership and look forward to future success.”

