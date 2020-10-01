AmaWaterways Takes Away Top Award at Nexion Conference
Travel Agent Nexion Travel Group October 01, 2020
AmaWaterways took away the top honor – Best Overall Supplier of the Year, for the second consecutive year – at the annual Nexion Travel Group’s CoNexion conference, which was held virtually in 2020 as CoNexion At Home.
AmaWaterways was also named the Best River Cruise Line.
“I am thrilled to recognize AmaWaterways as our Best Overall Supplier,” said Nexion Travel Group President Jackie Friedman. “Their relationship with travel advisors is a true partnership, and our members know they can count on the AmaWaterways product for superior ships, service and activities. AmaWaterways supports and appreciates our travel advisors, and this award shows that our members feel the same way.”
Other categories and winners included:
Best Contemporary Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Best Premium/Upper Premium Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Best Luxury Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best River Cruise Line: AmaWaterways
Best Package Tour Operator: Delta Vacations
Best Escorted/FIT Tour Operator: Globus family of brands
Best Luxury Tour/FIT Operator: Tauck
Best Specialty Supplier: Disney Destinations
Best Rail Supplier: Rocky Mountaineer
Best Domestic Airline: Delta Air Lines
Best International Airline: Delta Air Lines
Best Agent Pandemic Support – Airline: American Airlines
Most Improved Advisor Support – Airline: United Airlines
Best Ground Transportation: Enterprise Holdings
Best Travel Insurance Provider: Allianz Global Assistance
Best Hotelier: Marriott International
Best Technology/Booking Tool: VAX VacationAccess
Best Overall Canadian Supplier: Air Canada Vacations
Best Supplier Partner Travel Agent Education Program: Princess Cruises
Best Supplier Sales Representative, BDMs and Customer Service: Brandy Azamar, Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Marketing Partner: Norwegian Cruise Line
Rookie of the Year: Atlas Ocean Voyages
“Our supplier partners work very hard for our members and understand that their success is intertwined,” Friedman said. “Nexion Travel Group is fortunate to have these relationships with supplier partners who always go the extra mile for our members. We thank them for their partnership and look forward to future success.”
For more information on Nexion Travel Group, AmaWaterways
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS