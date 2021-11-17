American Airlines’ New Partnership Helps Travel Advisors, Corporate Buyers
American Airlines announced a new partnership with Swiss travel platform Winding Tree that provides corporate buyers access to the carrier’s data on flights directly, without the need for intermediaries.
According to Reuters.com, Winding Tree’s platform allows travel companies like airlines and hotel operators to publish available inventory directly to travel advisors and corporate travel agents currently getting their data from global distribution systems (GDS).
As part of the agreement, Winding Tree is tasked with providing a framework for American’s leisure bookings program with corporate buyers that will allow advisors to negotiate unique offers directly with the carrier.
“We're always looking for innovative ways to give our customers access to American's content in the way that's most convenient for them,” American managing director Neil Geurin said.
American joins a growing list of Winding Tree partners—which also includes Air Canada—using its decentralized marketplace to deal more directly with buyers.
“While marketplace connectivity is generic, Ethereum blockchain ensures that each relationship is unique to the private agreement between seller and buyer which enables personalized content pricing between the two parties,” Winding Tree chief operating officer Pedro Anderson said.
On Monday, American announced it would cut 27 routes from its network over the next several months, including a whopping 18 from New York at both John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport.
