American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Join Signature Travel Network
Travel Agent American Queen Steamboat Company Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines announced today, March 16, 2021, that they have become preferred partners of Signature Travel Network.
Signature Travel Network is a collection of travel advisors across the country with an extensive database of clients. The partnership will provide the two cruise lines with better opportunities to market to a wider luxury cruise travel audience.
The two cruise lines will be able to communicate new developments with travel advisors and clients within the Signature Travel Network database, like the launching of the American Countess ship, as well as news about their SafeCruise health protocols.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Signature Travel Network team. As the cruise industry continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s travel landscape, our partnership with travel advisors is more critical than ever,” shares Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Steamboat Company. “We look forward to collaborating with the Signature’s travel advisors as we provide U.S. river and lake cruising, as well as coastal and Alaska experiences to their valued clients.”
“American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines offer travelers the opportunity to explore every region in North America, from the rivers to the Great Lakes and Alaska,” said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO, Signature Travel Network. “We look forward to working with them and sharing their diverse offerings with our advisors and their clients. The demand for domestic travel has never been higher, and we welcome them to the Signature family.”
For more information on itineraries, please visit American Queen Steamboat Company.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines, Signature Travel Network, United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS