American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Join Signature Travel Network

American Empress, the Dalles, Oregon
American Empress, the Dalles, Oregon (photo via American Queen Steamboat Company)

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines announced today, March 16, 2021, that they have become preferred partners of Signature Travel Network.

Signature Travel Network is a collection of travel advisors across the country with an extensive database of clients. The partnership will provide the two cruise lines with better opportunities to market to a wider luxury cruise travel audience.

The two cruise lines will be able to communicate new developments with travel advisors and clients within the Signature Travel Network database, like the launching of the American Countess ship, as well as news about their SafeCruise health protocols.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Signature Travel Network team. As the cruise industry continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s travel landscape, our partnership with travel advisors is more critical than ever,” shares Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Steamboat Company. “We look forward to collaborating with the Signature’s travel advisors as we provide U.S. river and lake cruising, as well as coastal and Alaska experiences to their valued clients.”

“American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines offer travelers the opportunity to explore every region in North America, from the rivers to the Great Lakes and Alaska,” said Alex Sharpe, president and CEO, Signature Travel Network. “We look forward to working with them and sharing their diverse offerings with our advisors and their clients. The demand for domestic travel has never been higher, and we welcome them to the Signature family.”

For more information on itineraries, please visit American Queen Steamboat Company.

