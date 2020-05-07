Last updated: 03:21 PM ET, Thu May 07 2020

AMResorts’ ‘Amazing May’ Campaign Rewards Travel Advisors

Travel Agent AMResorts Laurie Baratti May 07, 2020

Amazing May
PHOTO: Amazing May agent promotions. (Photo Courtesy of AMResorts)

With the month of May playing host to both National Travel and Tourism Week and Travel Agent Appreciation Day, AMResorts is launching a month-long promotional campaign, with this year's theme built around “Inspiring the Future of Travel.”

While 2020 has thus far been especially challenging for members of the travel and tourism family, AMResorts wants to recognize its travel advisor partners and their successes with some exciting month-long promotions for agents.

Commission Bonus: Earn up to seventeen percent commissions on close to 500 upgraded room categories at over 50 resorts, spanning seven AMResorts brands.

Amazing May ‘Readying for Success’ webinar series: Get a fresh education! Agents can take advantage of a new course of webinars and benefit from actionable training in tools and strategies, advance their skills and learn new methods of driving demand and boosting their earnings with AMResorts. The ‘Readying for Success’ series consists of seven webinar topics, divided into fourteen sessions, and it's being held twice a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting May 5, 2020.

Amazing May Giveaway: Learn and earn! Every webinar attended earns travel advisors the chance to win a free, three-night stay for two.

Exclusive Master Agent Rates: Here’s the perfect chance for agents to treat themselves! Take advantage of special Master Agent rates to plan your own well-deserved vacation when the time is right for you to shake off those shelter-in-place orders.

For more information, visit amragents.com.

