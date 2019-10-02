Last updated: 04:35 PM ET, Wed October 02 2019

ASTA Announces Group Health Insurance Available as a Member Benefit

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Laurie Baratti October 02, 2019

ASTA
PHOTO: A group shot at the ASTA Global Convention. (photo via ASTA)

During this year’s ASTA Small Business Network Conference in Colorado, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) made the exciting announcement that it has finalized an agreement to begin offering health insurance to members in 39 states through an "association health plan" (AHP), hopefully by the close of 2019.

ASTA has received many requests from its membership for this kind of plan over the past several years. Under the new ASTA program, coverage at more affordable, group rates will initially become available to individuals and small business owners (including ASTA-member independent contractors), and their families, in 39 of the nation’s contiguous states.

Areas in which the new, group-rate coverage is currently unavailable include Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. Additional states could possibly be added to the program at a later date, provided that legal restrictions affecting those areas can be resolved.

Besides health insurance, other types of insurance will also be available for members to purchase through the association’s plan, including disability and life insurance, and Medicare supplements, among others.

While the details are still being ironed out, ASTA members should keep an eye out for more information coming soon to their inboxes or updates to be published in the Travel Advisor Daily newsletter regarding the program's cost, ways to enroll, etc.

Questions about this upcoming, new membership benefit can also be directed to askasta@asta.org.

For more information, visit ASTA.org.

Laurie Baratti
