ASTA Announces Partnership With National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative
Janeen Christoff July 26, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced a partnership with National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative.
"It is a pleasure for BTT to partner with ASTA in support of their efforts to embrace diversity and inclusion within their organization as well as provide opportunities for its membership to take a deeper dive within their own businesses and organizations to ensure diversity becomes a sustainable way of doing business as well as serving the culturally diverse needs and interests of travelers," said Stephanie M. Jones, founder, National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative.
In support of the partnership, the two organizations created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Master Class three-part educational series. The series is currently available for enrollment. Each master class takes about 45-60 minutes to complete and can be done at a person's ow pace with a 90-day period.
“It is our job to make resources available to ASTA members that may help, both professionally and personally, to build bridges of tolerance and understanding that foster the equal value of all human life regardless of race, cause, creed, and orientation. The masterclass provides a non-judgmental, anonymous, and safe space to take this personal journey,” said Zane Kerby, President and CEO of ASTA.
Courses are $159, and ASTA members can enroll here.
