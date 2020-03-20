ASTA Asks Members to Contact Governors and Legislators
ASTA is asking its members to contact governors and state legislators to help save travel advisors during the coronavirus outbreak.
“While Congress is moving quickly to provide relief and we are doing everything we can to ensure benefits flow to the widest number of ASTA members, we can't forget about state governments, which will play a key role in the response effort,” the organization said in a statement.
ASTA put together a form that makes contacting elected officials easy.
Travel advisors can simply fill out the information and click send to contact their representatives for much needed legislative assistance.
“ASTA’s staff and outside lobbyists are working nonstop and doing everything they can to get relief for our industry, but your elected representatives at both the federal and state level need to hear from you during this time of crisis,” ASTA noted.
