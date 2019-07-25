ASTA Congratulates the Newly Elected Members of the Board of Directors
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors' newly-elected Directors-at-Large, who will officially begin their two-year terms at the close of ASTA’s Global Convention in Fort Lauderdale next month. There were 8 candidates vying for 3 open at-large seats on the Board.
The following are the newly elected national Directors-at-Large, in alphabetical order:
- Marc Casto, SVP Corporate Operations, Casto Travel
- Jackie Friedman, President, Nexion Travel Group
- Tiffany Hines, President & CEO, Global Escapes, Inc.
“On behalf of ASTA’s Board of Directors, I’d like to thank everyone for participating in this year’s election,” said Dave Hershberger, Prestige Travel, Inc. /Travel Leaders and ASTA’s current Chair of the Board of Directors. “The dedication to our industry from all our volunteer leaders is what makes ASTA a leading organization. I want to congratulate everyone who took the time and effort to run for ASTA’s Board of Directors. I look forward to welcoming our newly elected Board members and thanking our retiring Board members at ASTA’s Global Convention.”
The at-large directors returning to serve the final year of their current term on the Board are as follows:
- Dave Hershberger, Prestige Travel, Inc./Travel Leaders (Chairman)
- Rick Ardis, Ardis Travel
- Betsy Geiser, UNIGLOBE Travel Center
- Olga Ramudo, Express Travel
- Patty Thorington, Plaza Travel
“We are excited to work with the new Board of Directors as we continue to build on the successes of the ‘New ASTA’,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA President & CEO. “The Board has a deep commitment to ASTA’s advocacy mission, and they are well-versed on the issues facing our industry. They’re savvy businessmen and women who are passionate and dedicated to shaping a positive future for our industry.”
ASTA would like to thank all of the membership that participated in the voting and election process. We appreciate your commitment to ASTA’s leadership.
For more information about the Society, visit ASTA.org. Consumers can connect with an ASTA travel advisor at TravelSense.org.
SOURCE: American Society of Travel Advisors press release.
