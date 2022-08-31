ASTA Honors Top Travel Advisors, Supplier Partners at Global Convention
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Donald Wood August 31, 2022
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) celebrated the biggest names and brands in the travel industry last week during the 2022 ASTA Global Convention (AGC) in San Francisco.
During the convention, the ASTA recognized frontline travel advisors and agency owners who go above and beyond in caring for their customers, as well as the suppliers who were the most supportive of the trade.
The event was attended by almost 1,000 travel advisors and winners were voted on by ASTA members. The ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby released a statement about the convention that ran between August 24-26.
“As travel trade’s premier organization, ASTA strives to promote excellence within the industry,” Kerby said. “We’re pleased to use the occasion of our annual convention to lift up those professionals and companies who make lasting and meaningful contributions to the travel industry.”
Supplier awards were given to companies and individuals who recognize the value of the agency community:
—Partner Company of the Year: Royal Caribbean
—Partner Representative of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean
—Airline Partner of the Year: Delta Airlines
—Transportation Partner of the Year: Enterprise Holdings
—GDS Partner of the Year: Sabre
—Hotel Partner of the Year: Marriott International
—Ocean Cruise Line Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean
—River Cruise Line Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways
—Tour Operator Partner of the Year: Globus Family of Brands
—Travel Insurance Partner of the Year: Allianz Global Assistance
—North American Destination Partner of the Year: Hawaiian Islands
—International Destination Partner of the Year: Los Cabos
—Sustainability Partner of the Year: Virgin Voyages
—Supplier Medal of Excellence: Royal Caribbean
Partnership awards were also given to ASTA members, chapters and partner organizations who showed the greatest support for the association:
—ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year: Melinda Fortunato, Owner, Best Travel
—ASTA Consortium Partner of the Year: Signature Travel Network and Virtuoso
—ASTA Regional Consortium of the Year: MAST Travel Network
—ASTA Host Agency of the Year: Nexion Travel Group and Travel Planners International
—ASTA Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners and Dream Vacations
—ASTA Member Service Award: Fell Travel, Inc.
—ASTA Chapter on the Rise: ASTA New York City Small Business Network Chapter
—ASTA Chapter President of the Year: Shelly Phillips, ASTA Alabama Chapter
—Regional Director of the Year: Deb Belchak, Lazy Dayz Travel, LLC
—ASTA Susan D. Tanzman Inspiration Award: Camille Olivere, Chief Sales Officer, Globus Family of Brands
The annual Advocacy Dinner is ASTA’s black-tie gala where the group celebrates the year’s advocacy wins and honors its top supporters. The following awards were announced at the celebration:
—Lifetime Achievement Award: Arnold Donald, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Carnival Corporation
—Paul Ruden Industry Ambassador Award: Dave Hershberger, Prestige Travel, Inc.
—Barbara O’Hara Advocacy Award: Jenn Lee, Travel Planners International and Betsy Geiser, Uniglobe Travel Center
—John Haskins Chapter Advocacy Award: ASTA South Florida Chapter
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
‘Mextraordinary’ Fall Sale at La Coleccion Properties Underway
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS