ASTA Launches #TravelHero Stories for National Travel Advisor Day
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff May 06, 2020
National Travel Advisor Day is dedicated to celebrating the skills and knowledge of the nation’s travel advisors and all that they do to help the traveling public.
This year, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is sharing the heroic stories of its many advisors who went above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis as airports and borders closed and travel shut down around the world.
The organization has launched the “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” campaign, inspired by the dedicated travel advisors and the travelers they serve. A landing page will feature a series of videos and stories that showcase the value travel advisors provide their clients.
Going forward, travelers will need more information, more reassurances and expert advice. Advisors will be more important than ever before. ASTA is inviting everyone to share #TravelHero stories and say thank you on #TravelAdvisorDay.
