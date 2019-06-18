ASTA Launches ‘Vacation Do Over’ Contest
If you have ever planned a vacation and it didn’t turn out the way you hoped, there could be a chance for a do-over. The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) has launched a contest for vacation do-over for DIY vacation planners that created a vacation that didn’t go as well as they hoped.
One lucky entrant will win the trip of their dreams, valued at up to $10,000. This time, however, ASTA’s expert travel advisors will do all the work for you.
To enter the contest, the rules are simple:
—Fill out our online submission form found on TravelSense.org by July 19.
—We’re also asking that travelers send us a quick video to help us put a name to a contestant face (or faces).
—Follow TravelSense.org on Instagram or Facebook.
—Share one of our “Vacation Do Over” posts on your Instagram or Facebook pages.
The contest comes at a point in time when consumers are increasingly turning to travel advisors as sources of insider destination expertise and custom services.
Thirty-nine percent of travelers who use a travel advisor cite that they use a one because of the high level of service advisors provide. Travelers also like having someone to assist if travel disruptions occur (35 percent) and with booking an unfamiliar destination (32 percent).
