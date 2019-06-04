ASTA Members Head to the Hill for Legislative Day
Agency executives and industry advocates headed to Capitol Hill for the 2019 ASTA Legislative Day, which was hosted at The Mayflower Hotel.
This year, more than 160 travel advisors from around the U.S. shared ASTA’s stance on critical issues facing the corporate and leisure travel economy during more than 150 House and Senate Congressional meetings.
ASTA membership represents over 80 percent of agency sales in the country and includes agencies small and large and far and wide in every state and Congressional district in the country.
According to ASTA In 2018, travel agencies processed $116.8 billion in annual travel sales and were used by 22 percent of U.S. travelers for both leisure and business trips. Travel agencies arranged more than 295 million air trips and processed $67.9 billion in air sales alone.
“In politics, you face a choice–engage in the process or put your head in the sand, leave the field to the opposition and hope for the best. ASTA and our members choose to engage, both in D.C. and in the states, and we have a series of wins to show for it,” said Zane Kerby, president and CEO of ASTA “By showing Congress who we are, who we employ, and that we are paying attention, the government will understand that travel advisors watch out for the traveling public. Legislative Day is the most important part of that engagement. According to the Congressional Management Foundation, an in-person visit from a constituent is rated by congressional offices as the most effective way to influence a Member of Congress."
Several legislative issues topped members agendas on Capitol Hill:
Industry Education: One of the goals of Legislative Day was to inform new members of Congress about the importance of travel agents within lawmakers’ communities and to educate them on the resilience and growth within the industry.
Funding for TSA and its workforce: A major issue for ASTA this year is to ensure that TSA money is appropriated correctly. According to ASTA, Aviation Passenger Security Fee was created to pay for the costs of providing civil aviation security services to, but since 2013 Congress has been diverting over $1 billion per year of these fees to deficit reduction and away from aviation security services.
ASTA members headed to the hill to The Funding for Aviation Screeners and Threat Elimination Restoration (FASTER) Act, which would eliminate this diversion of passenger security fees and give the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) access to revenue to ensure that airport screeners receive pay during any future government shutdown.
Independent contractor harmonization: As the number of independent contractors in the nation increases, the laws and rules dictating their classification within a company remain muddy. ASTA members were on the Hill urging lawmakers to adopt a single set of rules to make defining these workers.
The Harmonization of Coverage Act, which adopts the IRS’ “right-of-control” test across the board is supported by ASTA.
ASTA kicked off Legislative Day with a reception at the U.S. Capitol last evening in which the 2019 Global Travel Advocate Award was presented to U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) for his work last year to save the industry almost $30 million in economic impact from burdensome new consumer disclosures proposed in the FAA reauthorization bill.
“Policymaking is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Eben Peck, ASTA’s executive vice president of advocacy. “Our goal is to get as many legislators as possible to support our priorities and increase the chances of success, even if it takes a few years. Showing up, in person, year after year, is the best way to make that happen.”
