ASTA Reveals Next Chapter of Vacation Do Over Campaign
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) January 29, 2020
WHY IT RATES: New videos showcase what it’s like to work with a travel agent. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) unveiled the latest chapter of its groundbreaking Vacation Do Over campaign, focusing on “the reveal” and interactions between the ASTA-member travel advisor selected to execute the trip and the campaign-winning Freemyer family.
“The goal of Vacation Do Over is to capture the essence of what it’s like to have a travel advisor personally connect with you, understand your wishes, prioritize your wants and needs and deliver a fun-filled vacation,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA’s president and CEO. “We are off to a great start with Kathy Kocharhook and the Freemyer family in telling this story and in driving home to consumers why they should use an ASTA travel advisor to book their trips.”
Last year, ASTA unveiled its Vacation Do Over campaign with the mission of re-doing someone’s failed vacation.
In late 2019, we announced that the Freemyer family of Sweester, Indiana, would be the deserving recipients of a Vacation Do Over and that ASTA member and Verified Travel Advisor (VTA) Kathy Kocharhook, founder and CEO of Sail-N-Travel in San Jose, California, would serve as the travel advisor for the family’s trip.
Once Kocharhook got up to speed on the Freemyers’ contest submission and extensive wish list, she began planning the ultimate Vacation Do Over.
“Their submission felt so close to my heart because we both had disastrous honeymoons, both of our cars broke down, both of us had very little money at the time,” said Kocharhook.
As outlined in our latest video, following intensive planning, back-and-forth and a fun-filled FaceTime call, the Freemyers were given their itinerary, GoPros, binoculars and other trip amenities in a series of strategic un-boxings of packages sent by Kocharhook.
The trip features flights in Vancouver, Canada, on Air Canada, a weeklong Alaskan Disney Cruise filled with sights of wildlife and breathtaking snow-topped mountains and even three nights in a luxury treehouse outside of Vancouver.
Stay tuned for the rest of the story, as the Freemyers will document their family adventure for all to see at TravelSense.org/VacationDoOver.
In need of a Vacation Do Over yourself? Connect with an ASTA-member travel advisor at TravelSense.org, and let a professional do the heavy lifting.
SOURCE: ASTA press release.
Comments
