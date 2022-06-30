Last updated: 08:57 PM ET, Thu June 30 2022

ASTA Sees Advocacy Results After Legislative Day

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) June 30, 2022

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is already seeing results from its efforts on the Hill during its Legislative Day, June 23, 2022.

Following the event, ASTA noted that it is seeing a real-time impact. So far, a total of 11 bipartisan cosponsors have been added to its priority bills: the Employee Retention Tax Credit Reinstatement Act (H.R. 6161/S. 3625) and the Visit America Act (H.R. 6965/S. 3375).

The representatives include Reps. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Garret Graves (R-LA), Rick Larsen (D-WA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Ann Wagner (R-MO).

“As we have said time and time again, in advocacy there is nothing more impactful than constituents coming to D.C. to meet with their legislators face-to-face,” said Eben Peck, ASTA's Executive Vice President for Advocacy.

“Those who attended Legislative Day were critical to helping us move the ball down the field toward our advocacy goals, including restoration of the Employee Retention Tax Credit and the Visit America Act. Advocacy is a year-round activity, but Leg Day is absolutely central to what we do in Washington. We hope more advisors join us next year – June 20-21!”

ASTA is already starting to encourage travel advisors to participate in next year's Legislative Day event, which will take place on June 20-21, 2023.

