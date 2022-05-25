Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Wed May 25 2022

Attend the Groups, Family and Adventure Travel Expo for a Chance To Win Prizes

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 25, 2022

2021 Family Travel Expo lobby
Family Travel Expo lobby. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Mastering group sales and the growing trend of multigenerational family travel is a surefire way for travel advisors to increase their income and grow their business substantially and the upcoming Selling Groups & Family Travel Expo is a great opportunity to do just that, whether beginning your journey or building on your expertise in this lucrative market.

Taking place June 1-2, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. ET, the two-day online event will supply travel professionals with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to drive bookings and expand their appeal. Participating suppliers will include Discover Puerto Rico, Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods and Margaritaville at Sea.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Travel Advisor

New Travelport+ Self-Service Suite Unlocks Productivity and...

Hilton Cancun

Avoya Travel Marks Successful Completion of 2022 Avoya Travel...

ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year entry call

ASTA’s $10,000 Entrepreneur of the Year Award Opens for...

Travel advisor working at a laptop

Travel Advisor Certification: What You Need to Know

Click here to register for free right now.

Discover Puerto Rico will be hosting a live webinar, "LIVE Boricua – Destination Update," on June 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET but attendees can also look forward to insightful discussions and interviews along with convenient virtual booths featuring key supplier information and tools for selling them successfully.

Attendees can also connect with other travel advisors in the networking lounge and compete for a chance to win prizes such as a "swag bag" from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods.

As always, travel advisors can visit VirtualTravelEvents.com to view a schedule of upcoming events and register for previous expos and participate in them on demand.

Sponsored Content

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year entry call

ASTA’s $10,000 Entrepreneur of the Year Award Opens for...

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

Travel Advisor Certification: What You Need to Know

2022 Could Be Busiest, Most Profitable Year for Travel Agents

Catch Up With Playa Hotels & Resorts for a Chance To Win a Free Stay

gallery icon Become a Certified Southwest Germany Travel Specialist

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS