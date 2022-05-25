Attend the Groups, Family and Adventure Travel Expo for a Chance To Win Prizes
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 25, 2022
Mastering group sales and the growing trend of multigenerational family travel is a surefire way for travel advisors to increase their income and grow their business substantially and the upcoming Selling Groups & Family Travel Expo is a great opportunity to do just that, whether beginning your journey or building on your expertise in this lucrative market.
Taking place June 1-2, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. ET, the two-day online event will supply travel professionals with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to drive bookings and expand their appeal. Participating suppliers will include Discover Puerto Rico, Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods and Margaritaville at Sea.
Click here to register for free right now.
Discover Puerto Rico will be hosting a live webinar, "LIVE Boricua – Destination Update," on June 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET but attendees can also look forward to insightful discussions and interviews along with convenient virtual booths featuring key supplier information and tools for selling them successfully.
Attendees can also connect with other travel advisors in the networking lounge and compete for a chance to win prizes such as a "swag bag" from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods.
As always, travel advisors can visit VirtualTravelEvents.com to view a schedule of upcoming events and register for previous expos and participate in them on demand.
Playa's Sanctuary Cap Cana To Join Marriott's Luxury Collection
