Australia Global Summit Goes Virtual November 16
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021
Travel advisors and other professionals wanting to learn more about Australia ahead of the country’s eventual reopening can join the Australia Global Summit virtual program on November 16.
The online event will offer keynote speakers, an Australia travel specialist program, educational sessions and content to watch on-demand. The event is free for travel professionals in the U.S. and in Canada.
Keynote speakers include Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director of Tourism Australia as well as Dr. Angus Hervey and Tané Hunter, the founders of Future Crunch. Other information sessions include talks by Australian travel experts, foodies, photographers and more, with subjects ranging from food and drink to Australia’s Aboriginal communities to selling luxury travel. The event is expected to be three to four hours long.
Other industry leaders will also fill professionals in on the status of the country’s tourism industry, the impact of COVID-19 and the best ways to sell travel to Australia.
“The Australia Global Summit aims to keep travel professionals inspired about the depth of Australia’s tourism offering – from our Indigenous culture, arts and entertainment to the diversity of landscapes and coastal experiences – everything travelers are looking for in a post-COVID world,” said Tourism Australia’s Robin Mack, Executive General Manager, Commercial and Business Events.
To sign up for the event, please visit the Australia Global Summit website.
