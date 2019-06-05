Avanti Partners With Visit Wales For Agent Educational Campaign
Visit Wales and Avanti Destinations launched a joint educational and promotional campaign for travel agents that offers a 22-page e-brochure, A Welsh Exploration: From Snow-capped Mountains to Rugged Coastlines.
The new brochure, available on Avanti’s agent portal, highlights four fully customizable FIT itineraries that range in length from three to eight days and also showcases four new experiences that include a mountain railway tour in Brecon Beacons National Park, visiting Roman ruins, Tintern Abbey wine-tasting and more.
“Wales is a relatively unknown destination among American travelers”, explained Paul Barry, chairman of Avanti Destinations.
“It’s one of those destinations we love: with fewer tourists, but an amazing diversity of very appealing sights and authentic experiences: from millennia of history and culture with UNESCO-designated castles, ancient standing stones, and Roman ruins to fantastic natural attractions, such as dramatic mountains and gorgeous beaches, charming towns and villages, with opportunities for active travel and foodie experiences. We are very pleased to partner with Visit Wales to help educate agents on why they should recommend this proud country to their FIT clients.”
Stephen Nase, director of marketing, North America for Visit Wales, is excited to spotlight the destination, which he says is sure to wow visitors.
“Wales is generally overlooked as a British tourist destination, but it is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” said Nase. “Obviously, I am biased, but Wales has always been my favorite even during the many years I worked at VisitBritain! It really does have something for everyone, with all those mountains, beaches, ruins and 641 castles packed into a country the size of Connecticut. I guarantee travelers will be completely blown away, just as I am on every visit to Wales.”
The four FIT itineraries highlighted in the brochure include:
Best of North Wales: The three-day, two-night includes overnights in the seaside town of Llandudno, a rental car, a three-day Explorer Pass, a visit to the walled city of Conwy and the Conwy Castle, Snowdonia National Park and more.
Sips & Samples of Wales: This eight-day, seven-night journey includes stays in Welsh capital Cardiff, Saundersfoot and Cardigan. Guests can join a “lunch & landmarks” tour in Cardiff, tour of family-run Blaenavon Cheddar company, enjoy a Welsh banquet with entertainment at Cardiff Castle, go foraging and more during their visit.
Bite of Wales: Enjoy seven days and six nights in Cardiff and Brecon Beacons. Guests can enjoy a Welsh banquet in Cardiff Castle; a walking and tasting food tour of Cardiff; a tour of family-run Blaenavon Cheddar company; a guided tour and tasting at a smokery; and more.
Taste of Welsh Classics: Spend six days and five nights in Caernarfon and Llandudno in North Wales enjoying the Snowdonia Mountains, 13th century Caernarfon Castle, and the stunning coastline of North Wales and more.
