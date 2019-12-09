Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Giving Away Free Sailings to Travel Agents
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke December 09, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's largest-ever webinar will culminate with a massive cruise giveaway on Thursday.
Every travel agent who successfully completes the one-hour webinar on December 12 from 2-3 p.m. ET will receive their choice of a free two-night cruise for two to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island.
To be eligible, agents must register to sell Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in advance of the webinar and then register for the webinar, specifically. Both of those things can be accomplished online at BookParadise.com. Agents are also required to participate in the webinar from start to finish and correctly answer three questions.
The webinar will educate agents on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's all-new Accelerate Groups Program and innovative Cruise & Stay program, which was recently expanded to Nassau. Participants will also gain a sneak peek at Wave Season offers for 2020 and get an inside look at the cruise line's partner hotels on Nassau and Grand Bahama Island.
"We are experiencing a tremendous increase in trade sales this season and we are thrilled to host this webinar not only to share our product on a global scale but also to offer participants the opportunity to experience our ships firsthand," said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in a statement. "We are anticipating a record-breaking turnout for this event and look forward to welcoming new travel advisor partners."
Agents working with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line can look forward to a base commission of 15 percent and no non-commissionable fares. Visit BookParadise.com, call the company's all-new Global Trade Desk at 800-995-3143 or email sales@cruisebp.com for more information or to book a cruise.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is currently offering two-night cruises to the Bahamas from $99 per person for sailings through May 31, 2020.
