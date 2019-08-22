Last updated: 04:09 PM ET, Thu August 22 2019

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offering $99 September Deal for Travel Agents

Travel Agent Donald Wood August 22, 2019

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet
PHOTO: The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

To help travel agents better understand Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and maximize sales, the company is offering a special discounted rate for September.

Travel agents who qualify for the offer will be able to book a two-night Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line voyage from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama for $99 per person, per night, including taxes and fees for the agent and a guest.

The offer also allows travel agents to bring a third and fourth guest on the voyage at $99 per person, per night as long as the group all stays in the same stateroom. Agents traveling alone will be able to sail for $139 per night.

With space limited for travel agents to learn first hand about the offerings of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, there are a few steps to book the discounted rates. First, agents must be registered to sell the cruise line’s voyages to be eligible, which can be done at its official website.

Next, agents must call the cruise line’s travel advisor reservation line and tell an agent about the September rate and the special code AGT99. Finally, they must book using a credit card in their name and the trip is ready to sail.

Once onboard, travel agents will be able to enjoy Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s award-winning dining, ocean-class entertainment, smoke-free casino, spacious staterooms and a massive ship that makes sailing to the Bahamas unforgettable.

