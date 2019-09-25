Bedsonline Deepens Commitment to Travel Advisors With New Enhancements
Travel Agent September 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Bedsonline has deepened its commitment to travel advisors with an expanded regional support team and increased its inventory of hotels. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Bedsonline has announced further enhancements as part of its commitment to help Travel Advisor customers.
Over the course of the last month, Bedsonline has increased its commitment to its Travel Advisor partners by expanding its regional support teams in multiple cities across the United States and Canada.
New appointments for Bedsonline’s senior team and regional manager roles include Bruce McCarson, key account manager in Texas; Rebecca Aiken, key account manager in Minnesota; Ivan Mansanet, key account manager in British Columbia; Michael Sanchez, key account manager in Arizona.
Additionally, joining the team are Brenda Pais, key account manager in Ontario; and Andrea Monroe and Colter Fleming, key account managers in Southern California.
The new recruits will be reporting to Patrick Inlow, area sales manager North America West and Grant Hayes, area sales manager North America East.
James Phillips, regional sales director, AMPAC at Bedsonline, said: “We are dedicated to constantly evolving our offer for travel advisors with the goal of being the best one-stop-shop.
“As part of this, we are committed to offering not only the best-in-class portfolio in the industry–surpassing 180,000 hotels, 24,000 transfers, and over 18,000 activities worldwide–but also a powerful and user-friendly booking engine for our advisors.
“This is why we have invested in expanding our regional teams across North America, to give our advisors local support–and I feel that in Bruce, Rebecca, Ivan, Michael, Brenda, Andrea and Colter we have recruited some of the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals available in the market.”
Bedsonline is committed to delivering a constantly evolving 360-degree value proposition exclusively to travel advisors across the globe–including the recent growth of Bedsonline inventory reach to over 180,000 hotels worldwide, many of which are directly contracted.
Following the consolidation of product portfolio and offering into Bedsonline, the platform now offers to travel advisors globally the following benefits:
—Diverse and competitive product portfolio: over 180,000 hotels globally available (with over 90,000 of those directly sourced), 24,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities, and 140,000 cars available for hire–all sourced by a team of over 1,000 contractors globally.
—Powerful and user-friendly technology: best-in-class search engine designed specifically for the needs of Travel Advisors allows users to filter and compare results in a flexible and practical way, including intuitive email and PDF functions–70 percent of existing customers cite the platform as a top factor in choosing the service.
Bedsonline’s parent company is the only distributor to operate its own cloud-based, open-source data center and handles up to 1.5 billion searches per day.
—Local knowledge combined with a global offering: local sales teams in every market with significant local knowledge and industry know-how ready to take care of all the needs of customers.
SOURCE: Bedsonline press release.
