Big Five Offers Advisors 'Live With Five' to Humanize the Travel Industry
Travel Agent April 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Through Live with Five, travel advisors can come together during this stagnant period in the travel industry and work with specialist guides. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
In this time of higher than usual stress, many travel advisors are sitting on the edge not sure what to do next. That was the original ‘why’ behind Big Five Tours & Expeditions’ creation of Live with Five, an online place for our advisor partners, especially the independent contractor business owners, who can sometimes feel like they are alone out on that branch. They come to talk about what is happening, about strategies for tomorrow in a post COVID world, or even pause to tell a story or share a joke.
“We mainly wanted to offer this as a change of scenery,” said Ashish Sanghrajka, president of Big Five. “This provides a period of positive reinforcement to our advisor partners to give them the strength to face the day and put one foot in front of the other.”
The star feature of Live with Five, however, is the ability for an advisor to speak directly with one of Big Five’s in-country specialist guides – in real-time! They and their clients can connect with the specific guide who will be with the clients on the ground.
This revolutionary concept is about humanizing travel today, about putting the flesh and bones and face on what previously was just an itinerary, words on paper. These client events are available to each advisor free of charge for small or large client groups.
Big Five will even set them up for individual clients, including a sign-up page that can be private labeled with their logo. The company will even handle all RSVPs for them so that the agent can focus on the task at hand. The goal is to help travelers to keep dreaming, keep planning together.
Only recently launched, Live with Five has proven to be incredibly popular with advisors, who can book a 30-minute session at their own convenience at Youcanbook.me. People will always want to travel, and Big Five wants to help its partners focused on that. “As a community, we need to keep looking up and to keep thinking big picture,” Ashish added.
To book a session, visit https://bigfive.youcanbook.me/.
SOURCE: Big Five Tours & Expeditions press release.
