Boeing Executive to Speak at ASTA Global Convention
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) August 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Manager of Product Marketing and former Boeing test pilot confirmed to speak to leading travel advisor members during ASTA Global Convention - Janeen Christoff, Senior Writer
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is pleased to announce that Christine Walsh, Regional Director of Product Marketing and former Deputy Chief Pilot for the 737 MAX Program of Boeing will join ASTA’s Global Convention lineup of leading industry experts.
Christine will speak exclusively to ASTA’s Premium members during the Premium Business Meeting luncheon on Monday, August 26. This opportunity is exclusive for Premium Members only.
During lunch, ASTA Premium Members will also have the unique opportunity to hear from the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Citizens Services (OCS) office - the entity responsible for travel warnings & alerts. Michelle Bernier-Toth will use recent issues related to the Dominican Republic as a case study for how State responds to crises, educates stakeholders, and more.
These speakers can’t be missed. All Premium Members of ASTA are encouraged to register for this exciting opportunity, space is limited.
Interested in becoming a Premium member? Contact Christina Salu, ASTA’s Membership Director, at csalu@asta.org.
SOURCE: ASTA press release.
For more information on American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), Florida Keys, United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS