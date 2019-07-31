Bonus STAR Points And Blue Diamond Resorts Savings With Sunwing
July 31, 2019
For the month of August, Sunwing is encouraging agents to Learn, Earn and WIN with Blue Diamond Resorts*, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort chain with resort offerings for every travel style and budget.
Between August 1-31, 2019, agents can earn 4X STAR Agent Reward Points that convert to cash on all new bookings to Royalton Luxury Resorts including Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, Starfish Jolly Beach Resort, Starfish Halcyon Cove, Starfish Saint Lucia, CHIC Punta Cana, Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All Suite Resort, Mystique Blue Boutique Suites and Mystique Royal St Lucia for travel between August 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020.
Blue Diamond Resorts offers vacation options for all travel styles in some of the most beautiful locations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Vacationers seeking an upscale experience can enjoy All-In Luxury® amenities and world-class service at Royalton Luxury Resorts or choose a ‘resort within a resort’ for a sophisticated adults only getaway at Hideaway at Royalton Luxury Resorts with exclusive amenities and facilities. At Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, travellers can Vacation Like a Star™ with star-worthy service and A-lister entertainment. Those planning an escape with their family may choose to stay at Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, with action-packed kids clubs and spacious accommodation options.
To help agents secure their bookings, Sunwing is offering exclusive perks for customers at select resorts including reduced rates and 2 Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE** deals. In addition, customers can benefit from resort credits of up to $600 USD*** and generous group rates where the eighth adult travels free**** for travel between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020.
On top of their earnings, each time an agent makes a booking at a participating resort they’ll be entered into a weekly draw for a chance to win a vacation for two to a select Blue Diamond Resorts property. Prizes include stays at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica, Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino, Royalton White Sands Montego Bay and Royalton Negril Resort and Spa. The more bookings an agent makes, the more chances they have to win!
All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*****, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.
Full more details on the current promotion, visit www.sunwingagents.ca. Up-to-date information on vacation packages can be found at www.sunwing.ca.
*Does not include Blue Diamond Resorts properties in Cuba.
**Two children stay free with two paying adults; only applicable to specific room categories.
***Resort credits are only available at Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Grand Memories Punta Cana, Grand Memories Splash, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, CHIC Punta Cana and Starfish Jolly Beach Resort and vary based on the property and room category booked.
****Available at select resorts.
*****Available at select Canadian airports.
