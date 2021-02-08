Boost Your Business During the Weddings, Honeymoons & Romance Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke February 08, 2021
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but travel advisors still have time to register for the 2021 Destination Weddings, Honeymoons & Romance Expo set to take place online February 10-11, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. ET.
Attendees will have the chance to chat one on one with representatives from industry-leading suppliers and destinations as well as view live presentations hosted by some of the travel and tourism industry's top experts.
This week's expo will provide participating travel advisors with a taste of the latest and hottest romance travel products, including the most intimate hotels and resorts and destinations open to travelers. Advisors will come away with the tools needed to successfully sell weddings and honeymoons to increase their commission potential.
Participating suppliers and destinations include AMResorts, the Florida Keys, the Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, Playa Hotels & Resorts, RIU Hotels & Resorts and Grand Fiesta Americana, among others.
This month's expo signals a golden opportunity for travel advisors. After all, approximately 99 percent of married couples take a honeymoon at some point, and the destination wedding market is a $16 billion one. What's more, 24 percent of marriages result in a destination wedding with travelers taking more than 340,000 destination weddings annually.
Click here to register for this week's Wedding, Honeymoons & Romance Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS