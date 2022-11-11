Building Your Personal Brand Through Social Media
Travel Agent ALG Vacations Janeen Christoff November 11, 2022
Brand presence on social media is critical in the 21st century—especially when you run a small business, such as a travel agency. Social media sites present a number of opportunities, including lead generation, website traffic, brand awareness and more.
Whether you have a brick-and-mortar office or you work from anywhere, in order for your clients to find you and for you to engage with them, it's nearly a necessity in this day and age to be not just online but to engage on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and more.
In order to be successful, there are certain critical steps that companies need to take. Building your brand is one of the most important aspects and doing that takes time, thought and planning.
Brianna Glenn, owner, travel designer and successful social media brand builder at Milk + Honey Travels said that social media is an extension of her brand.
"If you don’t know what your brand is, it’s hard for your social media efforts to be effective," said Glenn. "When your branding efforts are shared correctly on social media, the experience you provide is evident to your ideal clients and they will be attracted to that."
Glenn provided some tips for travel advisors who are seeking to build or enhance their brand presence on social media.
One point Glenn made is to be strategic.
"You have to know what your goals are with social media, and you also need to know what the overall purpose is," she said. "There is a big difference in being on social media and actually having a strategy on social media. The strategic element is what helps it be an effective marketing tool for your business."
Glenn has several goals with social media. This includes using it to stay top of mind with her clients. She noted that with past clients and with people who could possibly refer her, she shows up on social media on a consistent basis so that they are reminded of her.
"Social media helps us do this by giving us a space to show up in the feed of our prospective clients each and every day, reminding them what we do, what makes us special and unique, and how we can help them," said Glenn. "So my advice—no matter what the platform—is to post consistently."
Glenn also uses social media to show potential ideal clients who she is am and how she can help them but she doesn't go so far as to push the sale.
"Social media comprises 30 percent of website traffic, and we need to get in that mix," said Glenn. "But we do that by connecting and engaging, not by selling."
Glenn points out that sales most commonly derive from a conversation (either in person or online), so how hard travel advisors are working at engaging and starting those conversations can eventually lead to long-term client relationships.
How do travel advisors make that sale? Glenn recommends having all of your social media accounts point back to an advisor's website to make that connection.
Beyond client engagement, brand messaging is key to setting up a successful strategy.
The Sprout Social Index 2022 found that brand trust is one of the number-one factors in consumers' decisions to pick a brand over a competitor and it's increasing.
In 2021, 45 percent of consumers said that their consumer brand decisions were based on trust and that increased to 58 percent in 2022. Consumers are also looking to brands that align with their personal values. This increased from 23 percent to 40 percent from 2021 to 2022. Consumers also want to align with brands that understand them as a customer and brands that they can rely on. Sprout Social recommends learning from the companies that you love.
When setting a framework for your messaging, the company recommends a five-step plan: Dust off your position statement, do research, outline messaging themes, create a moderation strategy, test and learn.
In the simplest terms, this means answering the question of what purpose your company serves and creating a positioning statement that serves as your "North Star." Then it's time to research where your business stands and what people think of your business.
The next step is to outline brand themes, choosing three to five to guide you in planning and tracking your messaging. It's just about time to put out your message to the world, but before you do, make sure that you have a plan for protecting your brand and your message should an issue arise and how to respond to criticism. Ask yourself how your brand should sound when confronting problems.
