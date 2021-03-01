Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Webcasts for Travel Agents and Advisors
Carnival Cruise Line announced the launch of a series of webcasts to keep travel advisors and agents informed and engaged.
Dubbed From the Funnel, the events will be hosted by the cruise line’s business development directors from across North America and focus on a new topic every other month to ensure the content is fresh and relevant.
The From the Funnel event schedule will be posted on GoCCL.com with a variety of sessions for advisors. Upcoming topics include tips for effective sales and marketing strategies, creative business development opportunities, inspiration and motivational tools and regional updates.
“From the Funnel is another example of our commitment to keeping our travel advisors updated and engaged, complementing an extensive roster of educational tools tailored just for them,” Carnival senior vice president of global trade sales and marketing Adolfo Perez said.
“Now more than ever, we need to keep our travel partners informed on the latest industry news and happenings while providing a platform for their business success going forward and From the Funnel fits perfectly into that philosophy,” Perez continued.
Once on the website, agents can attend any From the Funnel talks hosted by their regional BDM or others on the team. Carnival’s Independent Advisor Team (CIAT) will also offer their own talks to expand the reach of this important segment of advisors.
Late last month, Carnival canceled operations from U.S. ports through May 31.
