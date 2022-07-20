Carnival Cruise Line Launches Loyalty Rocks! Merchandise Store for Travel Advisors
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed its latest offering for the travel advisor community, launching its first-ever Loyalty Rocks! merchandise store where travel advisors can redeem their reward points for a variety of unique Carnival-branded merchandise.
Travel advisor partners will also have the option to redeem points for a donation to Carnival’s longtime charitable partner St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The online store is currently offering a plethora of products at limited availability, including Carnival, Agentpalooza and Travel Agents Rock apparel and accessories, Carnival funnel-embossed items such as games, travel-inspired products like luggage tags, technology in the form of wireless speakers and charging pads, cooler bags and can holders, among other items.
"Our Loyalty Rocks! program rewards our amazing travel advisors for the important work they do in support of their clients day in and day out, and we're always looking for new and fun ways to make the rewards program an impactful tool that supports and grows their business," Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, said in a statement. "The store was developed based on travel advisors' feedback and requests for special Carnival-branded items that they could share with their clients, family and friends, so we hope they love this new reward feature designed just for them."
Carnival said that it plans to expand the store in the future. Travel advisors can visit GoCCL.com to begin earning points in the Loyalty Rocks! program.
