Carnival Cruise Line's WUATA Campaign Returns With New Booking Promotion
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke January 13, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line's Why Use a Travel Advisor (WUATA) campaign is back for 2020, kicking off Monday with a brand new booking promotion.
The "100 Reasons Why Use a Travel Advisor" initiative is launching with "100 Rockin’ Rewards," which will allow travel advisors to earn 100 bonus reward points for every five bookings they enter in the Loyalty Rocks Rewards Program between January 13 and February 29, 2020.
Advisors can earn up to 1,000 bonus points, which will be incremental to the standard reward points for each qualifying booking. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, merchandise, electronics and more.
To participate, travel advisors must complete the opt-in form at GoCCL.com and enter their bookings in the Loyalty Rocks Rewards Program.
The 100 Reasons WUATA initiative is aimed at raising awareness about the value travel advisors create for their clients. To further benefit advisors and their clients, this year's program will also feature monthly initiatives with 100 different giveaways, events, rewards and more planned.
"Last year’s WUATA campaign was such a success and so well-received, we knew we had to keep it going—but with 100 times more fun," said Adolfo M. Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, in a statement. "Every month in 2020 we’ll roll out fun initiatives for travel agents and their clients to participate in 100 Reasons Why Use a Travel Advisor. We’re going to educate clients and make sure consumers know that a travel advisor’s knowledge and experience are game-changers when booking a vacation."
