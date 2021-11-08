Carnival Unveils Game Awarding Travel Agents With Free Cruises
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Claudette Covey November 08, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line unveiled Carnival Playbook, a weeklong promotional game for travel advisors, enabling 500 agents to win seven-day Carnival cruises.
The game, which is part of Carnival’s Onboard with You pledge to support its travel advisor partners, began today, Nov. 7, and runs consecutively through Nov. 14.
Prizes are being awarded randomly and instantly.
Each day, participating agents will be tasked with creating a cruise for a particular “client persona” and matching onboard venues for that “persona” to a particular Carnival ship.
“A travel advisor is really the best person to match a guest to the right line, ship, itinerary and stateroom,” said Adolf Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “With this playbook program what we’re doing is helping them hone their skills on how to do just that.”
As an example, Perez noted that the “client persona” for Nov. 7 is multigenerational families and the ship Mardi Gras. “Travel advisors describe this family in terms of who they are and what they like to do,” he said.
“We have a list they populate with five to seven activities and venues that are available on that ship – and there is no right or wrong answer.”
Winning agents – who can only win once – will be provided with a portfolio of ships and itineraries to choose from.
“If you don’t win today you can try again tomorrow,” Perez said.
The Carnival Playbook promotion is available for advisors in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Canada, with the exception of Quebec.
For game rules and more information, visit GoCCL.com.
