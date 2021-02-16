Last updated: 12:24 PM ET, Tue February 16 2021

Casa de Campo Offers Agents Free Two-Night Stays

Travel Agent Casa de Campo Claudette Covey February 16, 2021

Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic - Teeth of the Dog
Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic - Teeth of the Dog (Photo via Casa de Campo)

To thank travel advisors for their ongoing support, Casa de Campo is offering them two-night, complimentary stays from now through March 31, 2021.

Advisors can book additional nights for $99 per person, per night, double occupancy.

In addition to accommodations, the offer includes a four-passenger touring cart to explore the resort; breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner at restaurants or via room service; cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants, bars, lounges and the Oasis golf cart; unlimited tennis and horseback riding; non-motorized watersports at Minitas Beach; and one round of 25 shots skeet/trap shooting.

Casa de Campo is set on 7,000 acres in La Romana, Dominican Republic. It features the 3 Pete Dye golf course, including the renowned Teeth of the Dog; seven restaurants, including the Minitas Beach Club; a Marina; an Equestrian Center featuring Polo, a shooting Course and three private beaches.

To take advantage of the complimentary stays, call 800-877-3643 or email casadecampo.com.do.

