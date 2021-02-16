Casa de Campo Offers Agents Free Two-Night Stays
Travel Agent Casa de Campo Claudette Covey February 16, 2021
To thank travel advisors for their ongoing support, Casa de Campo is offering them two-night, complimentary stays from now through March 31, 2021.
Advisors can book additional nights for $99 per person, per night, double occupancy.
In addition to accommodations, the offer includes a four-passenger touring cart to explore the resort; breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner at restaurants or via room service; cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic beverages from restaurants, bars, lounges and the Oasis golf cart; unlimited tennis and horseback riding; non-motorized watersports at Minitas Beach; and one round of 25 shots skeet/trap shooting.
Casa de Campo is set on 7,000 acres in La Romana, Dominican Republic. It features the 3 Pete Dye golf course, including the renowned Teeth of the Dog; seven restaurants, including the Minitas Beach Club; a Marina; an Equestrian Center featuring Polo, a shooting Course and three private beaches.
To take advantage of the complimentary stays, call 800-877-3643 or email casadecampo.com.do.
For more information on Casa de Campo
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS