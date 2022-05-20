Catch Up With Playa Hotels & Resorts for a Chance To Win a Free Stay
Despite racking up countless awards and being on the cutting-edge of all-inclusive vacations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, Playa Hotels & Resorts isn't resting on its laurels.
This spring, travel advisors can catch up with the industry leader for a chance to win a free three-night stay for two at any Playa resort by attending TravelPulse's Playa Resorts Webinar.
Taking place this Tuesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. ET, the free online event will explore Playa's new properties such as Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya as well as the company's continued offering of a complimentary antigen test and Extended Stay Protection plan for all guests.
More importantly for travel advisors, the webinar will break down the benefits of Agent Cash Plus, Playa's point-based reward program giving back to top-selling advisors with cash and free nights.
Moderator-Family Travel Expert and TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman will be joined by Playa's Business Development Manager Randolph TenEyck to dive into the new resorts, brands and resources available to travel advisors and their clients.
As always, travel advisors can register for previous webinars and view them on demand.
