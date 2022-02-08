Catch Up With Playa Hotels & Resorts for a Chance to Win a Free Trip

Last updated: 11:11 AM ET, Tue February 08 2022

Room view at the new Wyndham Alltra Cancun
Room view at the new Wyndham Alltra Cancun. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

There's still time for travel advisors to register for free to attend the 2022 Playa Resorts Webinar taking place on Wednesday, February 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The webinar, which you can register for here, will include invaluable insights into Playa's latest offerings for travel advisors and their clients and a grand prize giveaway that will send one lucky winner on a three-night vacation to one of Playa's exceptional resorts.

Led by TravelPulse's Managing Editor-Caribbean, Brian Major, the virtual event will reintroduce travel professionals to the award-winning supplier, catching them up on the newest resorts, brands and resources available to travel advisors.

Attendees will hear from Playa Hotels & Resorts' Business Development Manager Pedro Spignolio and learn about a handful of brand new properties, including Alltra Cancun and Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, as well as Playa's complimentary COVID-19 antigen testing and Extended Stay Protection plan, both of which provide your clients with added peace of mind.

Travel advisors will also learn about the importance of Agent Cash Plus and how they can get rewarded when they work with Playa. The best part is attendees will have a chance to win a complimentary three-night stay for two at any Playa Hotels & Resorts property.

Click here to register for the 2022 Playa Resorts Webinar.

