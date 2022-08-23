Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Tue August 23 2022

CCRA Launches New Travel Advisor StartUp Program

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz August 23, 2022

Travel Advisor
Travel agents save their clients both time and money. (photo via Yuri_Arcurs / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CCRA Travel Commerce Network has launched a new resource for new travel advisors called the Travel Advisor Startup, with free in-person seminars across the United States as well as a free online course.

People considering becoming a travel advisor can learn all about the business with four free seminars across the country.

— September 8: Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA
— September 20: Doubletree by Hilton in Tampa, FL
— December 1: Hilton Atlanta in Atlanta, GA
— December 7: The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Scottsdale, AZ

The in-person seminars teach new advisors how to set up a travel business, the tools they’ll need, how they can earn money, how to build relationships with travel suppliers, avoiding fraud, learning about travel styles and niches, all while meeting and working with fellow new advisors. A trade show and round table sessions with suppliers round out the events.

CCRA also offers an online training course for those who cannot attend one of the seminars in person. The self-guided course covers everything from tour operators to terminology, marketing and more. After the final test is passed, participants earn the Recognized Travel Advisor certification and will be able to learn CCRA’s CRM system.

