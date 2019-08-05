CCRA Travel Commerce Network Announces Second Annual Conference
CCRA Travel Commerce Network today announced the launch of its second annual travel industry conference – PowerSolutions National – featuring innovative educational tracks and workshops tailor-created to meet the unique needs of today’s travel advisor and agency owner. With training options for advisors and owners at all levels of experience, attendees will be able to customize their learning and choose from an array of educational sessions and business enhancement opportunities. Participants will connect with a vast community of experts and suppliers, uncover tactical advice from industry-leaders, and learn how to drive a successful travel business in the digital age.
The conference is scheduled for February 6-9, 2019 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, at National Harbor, Maryland.
“As an organization that caters to travel advisor businesses with distinctive needs, we are very pleased to present focused training and education at a variety of levels to meet the needs of each of our agency customers based on where they are in their professional development and on their business goals,” said Dic Marxen, President & CEO of CCRA.
Travel advisors will have a choice in educational tracks based on their experience level and business needs. Both tracks require an accreditation. Education sessions will focus on topics geared towards marketing and growth. Throughout PowerSolutions National, experts will:
—Teach advisors how to build their own proprietary email prospects lists to sustain growth
—Deliver step by step guidance on creating a marketing funnel that takes a prospect from initially becoming aware of a company, to becoming a customer, and then an advocate
—Showcase real world ways to increase agency sales
—Share insightful ideas on joint ventures
—Train advisors how to use video to boost business
—Educate travel advisors on what they need to know about Duty of Care
—Plus much more!
Further, new in 2020, CCRA is debuting a new education program on “How to grow business by Adding Independent Contractors.” Unique in the industry, this new program will cover the spectrum of topics under the umbrella of expanding a travel business with Independent Contractors – from IRS guidelines and commission payments to training, contracts, goal setting, incentives, and much more. The workshop will serve as part one of an ongoing educational program that will continue throughout the year with additional webinars to help agents take their travel business to the next level.
“The topic of how to add Independent Contractors is always on trend among our travel advisors. Weather in discussions via online forums, at regional PowerSolutions Live events, or at industry events in general, travel advisors are always inquiring about how to bring on and manage Independent Contractors,” said Marxen. “We are thrilled to feature this new program that will help them scale their businesses with actionable steps and real-life advice how to successfully add and manage ICs to increase revenue."
Registration for the three-day event is $199 for travel advisors. This includes three jam-packed days, brimming with educational and networking opportunities, evening receptions, and powerful sessions hosted by industry executives and non-industry celebrities.
In 2019 CCRA's National Conference featured speakers including Kevin Harrington, an original “shark” on the hit TV show Shark Tank, Lisa Ling, Executive Producer of CNN's This is Life with Lisa Ling, and Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, the first African American female fighter pilot for the US Navy. This year, more brilliant minds will inspire travel advisors with their visions for the future of travel, entrepreneurship, and growth. The final list of experts and presenters will be released in the fall.
The event is set to welcome more than 500 travel advisors from across the industry with accreditations in ARC/IATA/CLIA/TRUE and 130 suppliers to the Gaylord National with registration now open at http://www.powersolutionsnational.com.
SOURCE: CCRA Travel Commerce Network press release.
