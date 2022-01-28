Chile Offers New Destination Training Videos
Chile’s National Tourism Service (Sernatur) and the Federation of Touristic Companies of Chile (FEDETUR) have created the Chile Travel Training Youtube channel, an easily accessible platform for the country to offer destination spotlights, as well as activities, tours and experiences in Chile.
Three playlists have been released on YouTube for advisors and tour operators to watch, offering information on the country’s three biggest promotional segments in the U.S.: Romance, Adventure/Nature and Astrotourism.
Each of the three playlists should help advisors not only learn more about Chile’s offerings, but also help guide them when planning clients’ future trips, with spotlights on specific hotels, tour operators and more.
The Romance playlist offers ten videos showcasing everything from destinations within Chile to unique accommodations that provide great opportunities for romance, like the Easter Island Ecolodge.
Chile’s Adventure/Nature training playlist offers twelve videos on the country’s best adventure destinations, as well as hotels and tour operators, like Amity Tours.
Lastly, the Astrotourism playlist provides five videos showcasing the Atacama Desert, as well as accommodations like Tierra Hotels.
To view the full lineup of videos, please visit the Chile Travel Training YouTube channel. Travel agents can also learn more about selling Chile with the Travel Agent Academy’s Chile Travel Expert Program.
