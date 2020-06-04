Club Med’s ‘Great Advisor Appreciation Month’ Offers Perks and Prizes
Club Med has just officially launched its annual ‘Great Advisor Appreciation Month’ in a gesture of gratitude to all of its travel agent partners, upon whose support and dedication the all-inclusive company continues to rely.
Given the new, often overwhelming challenges faced by the industry in 2020, Club Med believes that now, more than ever, it’s important to celebrate the hard work of the travel advisor community.
Each week of June, via its ‘Club Med Great Advisors USA’ Facebook group page, Club Med will feature a host of celebratory offerings, perks and prizes, such as:
—Every Club Med booking made in the month of June earns double Great Advisor Loyalty points.
—Weekly contests, like Club Med trivia and virtual scavenger hunts, will provide opportunities for advisors to win prizes, including five $100 gift cards awarded each week.
—One grand prize winner will be invited to attend the grand opening of Club Med Québec Charlevoix, the first Canadian Club Med resort, in December 2021.*
—Gold or Platinum-level Club Med loyalty program members will be sent a special surprise package.
—Twenty Great Advisors will be selected to nominate, and later award, frontline healthcare workers for a well-deserved, complimentary seven-night vacation at a Club Med resort in North America.
“For 70 years, our beloved community of Travel Advisors has been essential to our business, and we are excited to officially celebrate their hard work and dedication through our annual Great Advisor Appreciation month,” said Sabrina Cendral, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Club Med North America.
“As our resorts head toward reopening, we want to offer our travel advisors perks that can help ensure their success—especially during a time that has proven difficult for the travel industry, she continued. “We also look forward to awarding prizes to our trusted advisors to further showcase our immense gratitude, and it is our hope these festivities provide them with positivity and something to look forward to as travel resumes.”
*Full terms and conditions of contests are available through Club Med's dedicated Travel Advisor Portal.
For more information, visit clubmedta.com.
